FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A student was taken into custody Wednesday after being found with an unloaded handgun at Hannah-Pamplico High School, Florence School District 2 Superintendent Neal Vincent said in an email to News13.
The gun was found after it was reported to a guidance counselor and Principal Sterling Mosby “acted upon the report,” Vincent said.
“A thorough investigation” by school and law-enforcement officials led to the gun being found on the student, Vincent said. The student was taken into custody by Florence County sheriff’s deputies and later released to a parent pending an administrative hearing and charges.
No other information was immediately available.
