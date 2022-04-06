FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A student was taken into custody Wednesday after being found with an unloaded handgun at Hannah-Pamplico High School, Florence School District 2 Superintendent Neal Vincent said in an email to News13.

The gun was found after it was reported to a guidance counselor and Principal Sterling Mosby “acted upon the report,” Vincent said.

“A thorough investigation” by school and law-enforcement officials led to the gun being found on the student, Vincent said. The student was taken into custody by Florence County sheriff’s deputies and later released to a parent pending an administrative hearing and charges.

No other information was immediately available.

