FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect was arrested Wednesday after Florence County deputies were called to a break-in in progress, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies were called to New Hope Road in Coward for a break-in in progress but the suspect had left by the time they arrived, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect was located by the Canine Tracking Team and was arrested, according to the sheriff’s office.

The name of the person has not been released. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said more information would be provided when details become available.