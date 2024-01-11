FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect in a bloody home invasion in Florence County last week has now also been charged with attempted murder, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies charged Christopher Donald Upton, Jr., 19, of Dillon, after the alleged incident on Taylor Road on Jan. 6. He and Christopher Jason Taylor, 19, of Marion, were both charged with first-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree assault and battery and armed robbery. Upton was also charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Upton now faces an attempted murder charge on top of that, deputies said on Thursday. He allegedly fired a shotgun at a witness to the home invasion. That incident happened on Navajo Circle.

According to an incident report, when deputies arrived they found two victims covered in blood with facial and head injuries. The grandson appeared to be in a state of shock or confusion, and both victims were taken by EMS to McLeod hospital.

The grandfather said he had tried to hold the intruders back but could not provide officers with specific details, the report said. He also told officers that another grandson had been at the scene but no one knew where he was.

The other grandson later called into dispatch and was found by a deputy and was taken back to the scene location, the report said. He told deputies that they were all inside when two subjects broke into their home demanding money.

Upton and Taylor are held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond, according to the sheriff’s office. The incident remains under investigation.