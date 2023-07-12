FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man accused in a shooting and kidnapping his child during a domestic dispute last week turned himself in to deputies, according to Sheriff TJ Joye.
Kenneth Damonte Graham Jr., 28, of Lake City, is charged pointing a weapon at a person, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and kidnapping, jail records show.
A manhunt was on for Graham after he fled when deputies tried to arrest him last week, Joye said. Graham allegedly kidnapped his child and the baby’s mother.
Joye said there was also a shooting but that no one was hurt.
Graham was booked into the Florence County Detention Center at about 6 p.m. Wednesday, jail records show.
* * *
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Read more of his work here
