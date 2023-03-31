FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office were led on a high-speed chase Friday that started in Florence County and ended near the North Carolina line, Florence County deputies said in a release.

The chase started on North Lucas Street near Interstate 95 in Florence County, deputies said. The suspect was wanted by the South Carolina Department of Probation Parole and Pardon Services.

Deputies said the suspect began traveling north on Interstate 95 and hit speeds ranging from 60-90 mph, but once the chase started approaching higher speeds and went closer to the North Carolina line, Florence County units cancelled the pursuit.

No other information was immediately available.

