FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A teenager was charged after a person was left in critical condition after being shot Wednesday morning in the Florence area, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Javorious Quantez Andrew Gore, 17, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to deputies. Gore is being charged as an adult.

Deputies were called early Wednesday morning to Allies Court for reports of a shooting, according to a news release. The victim told deputies he was shot by a person who was later identified as Gore.

Gore allegedly shot the victim with a rife, according to deputies. The victim is in critical condition at an area hospital.

No other details were immediately available.

