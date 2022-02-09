Teen charged after shots fired into Florence County home

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A teen was charged Tuesday after shots were fired into a home in Florence County last week, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Billy James Matthews III, 17, of Effingham, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and discharging a firearm into a dwelling, Nunn said. No one was injured.

Matthews allegedly fired multiple times into a home on Pamplico Highway Feb 2. in Florence County, according to Nunn. Matthews is held in the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing as of Wednesday afternoon.