FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A West Florence High School student who was arrested Tuesday morning for allegedly pulling out a knife during a fight in the cafeteria will remain in custody, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

The ruling came after a hearing Thursday morning at the Florence County Judicial Center.

The teen will be transported back to DJJ in Columbia for 10 days and another hearing will take place in 10 days to determine if the student should remain at the detention center or be in the custody of his parents until the outcome of the charges against him, the department said.

Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the school resource officer noticed a disturbance in the cafeteria at about 8:15 a.m.

Nunn said the school resource officer saw a student waiving a knife at other students. When the officer told the student to drop it, the student allegedly threatened the officer with the knife.

West Florence High School Principal Matthew Dowdell said no one was hurt in the incident and that the school’s administration and law enforcement are working together to address the situation.

