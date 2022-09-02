FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A teenager is facing accessory charges after a person was shot Wednesday on Gaymon Road near Timmonsville, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies arrested Johnathan P. Lauderback, 17, of Lake City, on charges of accessory before a felony and accessory after a felony in connection with the shooting, which resulted in one person being taken to the hospital.

Lauderback, who is in the Florence County Detention Center on a $45,000 bond, is the second person to be charged in the shooting, which deputies said happened in the 4000 block of Gaymon Road.

Another juvenile allegedly shot the victim at the victim’s residence after an argument than turned into a “physical altercation,” deputies said. The juvenile has been charged with attempted murder but has not been identified by authorities.

Investigators said Lauderback allegedly drove the juvenile to the victim’s residence before the incident and then drove the juvenile away after the shooting.

The juvenile is being held at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.