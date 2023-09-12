FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Timmonsville man was arrested on Monday after an altercation in which he allegedly pointed a gun at another person before being stabbed, deputies said.

Dashon Torrell Barr, 25, was charged with two counts of third-degree assault and battery, six counts of pointing and presenting a firearm, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched at about 8 p.m. to a reported assault. When they arrived, they determined that one person had been stabbed and another assaulted during a fight.

Investigators alleged that Barr pointed a gun at the victim during the fight inside the residence and that the victim then stabbed Barr in self-defense.

At some point, investigators said the altercation spilled out into the yard. Several neighbors then came to the aid of the victim after seeing Barr point a gun at them, deputies said.

Barr was taken to a hospital to be treated for a stab wound and then taken to the Florence County Detention Center to await a bond hearing.