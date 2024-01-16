TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Timmonsville police officer has been placed on administrative leave after his DUI arrest, according to Police Chief James Allen.
Justin Demetrius Bostick, 33, was charged on Sunday with DUI, online records show. He was released Sunday afternoon on a $2,265 bond.
“An employee was involved in an incident off-duty and not involving any town equipment. We are dealing with it as a personnel matter. He has been placed on administrative leave,” Allen said in a statement to News13.
Allen said the South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
Bostick has been with the Timmonsville Police Department since Jan. 13, 2022, according to records obtained by News13 from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy. He was with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office from July 2015 until October 2021.
Records show Bostick was fired from the sheriff’s office on Oct. 1, 2021, for “violation of agency policy.” He allegedly drank alcohol while operating a county vehicle.
