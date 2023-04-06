FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The trial for a Florence County DJ charged in a sex-trafficking case has been moved to July, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson’s Office said on Thursday.

Jason Pope had been scheduled to go trial on April 17 after being indicted in January 2020 on 14 charges ranging from criminal sexual conduct with a minor, promoting the prostitution of a minor, multiple counts of human trafficking, kidnapping, and other offenses.

However, after his defense requested a delay, a judge agreed to reschedule the trial for July 17.

Investigators said Pope, also known as DJ Kidd, committed the offense in Florence County by “recruiting, enticing, harboring, transporting, providing, obtaining, or soliciting by any means a victim who is under the age of 18 for the purpose of sex trafficking.”

Agents said they were investigating sex crimes in Darlington when they learned through social media that Pope had solicited a person younger than 18 for sex acts. In addition, an affidavit alleged that a person said they received money and other things of value for commercial sex acts from Pope.