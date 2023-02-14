FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was killed early Tuesday morning in a hit-and-run incident near Johnsonville in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
It happened at about 12:45 a.m. on Deerfield Road near Vox Highway when an unknown vehicle hit a person and then left the scene, SCHP Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said. The area where the incident took place is about 2 miles south of Johnsonville.
Ridgeway said the vehicle was traveling north. Authorities have not provided a description of the vehicle.
The person who was hit died at the scene, Rideway said.
The highway patrol’s Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team is investigating.
No additional information was immediately available.
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.