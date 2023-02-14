FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was killed early Tuesday morning in a hit-and-run incident near Johnsonville in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened at about 12:45 a.m. on Deerfield Road near Vox Highway when an unknown vehicle hit a person and then left the scene, SCHP Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said. The area where the incident took place is about 2 miles south of Johnsonville.

Ridgeway said the vehicle was traveling north. Authorities have not provided a description of the vehicle.

The person who was hit died at the scene, Rideway said.

The highway patrol’s Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team is investigating.

No additional information was immediately available.

