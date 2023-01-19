These photos from the South Carolina High Patrol are representative of the model vehicle allegedly involved in the incident.

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is currently seeking information about a deadly hit-and-run that happened on Jan. 9 in Florence County, according to a news release.

It happened at about 6:15 p.m. on East Ashby Road near North Irby Street in Florence County, according to the release.

The name of the victim was not released.

Authorities say the vehicle is a GMC Envoy that should have damage to the passenger side headlight area.

The color of the vehicle is unknown, according to authorities. No other information was immediately available.