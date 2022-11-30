FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are investigating after two people were injured Wednesday evening in a double shooting in Florence County.

The shooting happened Wednesday evening off Dingle Drive in the Southern Pines mobile home park off of Howe Springs Road, according to deputies.

Sheriff T.J. Joye told News13 that one person was shot in the foot and the other was shot in the thigh. Both people are expected to survive.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at the Florence County Sheriff’s Office at 843-665-2121.