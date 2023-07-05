FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Two men were arrested and charged with trafficking six kilos of cocaine and possessing more than $190,000 deputies said.

The incident happened June 30th at about 12:00 a.m. when deputies with the Criminal Enforcement Unit stopped a black Jeep for speeding at or near the 163-mile marker on I-95 northbound in Florence County, deputies said.

Deputies said after an encounter with the driver, they developed reasonable suspicion of criminal activity and were granted consent to search the vehicle.

During the search, deputies said they found an electronically operated hidden compartment known as a “trap” often used to transport illegal narcotics.

When deputies gained access to the trap, that is where deputies found 6 kilos of cocaine and about $191,878.00 in U.S. currency.

Both the driver of the vehicle, Keisey Estibet Peguero, 35, of Miami, and the passenger, Jose Argenis Hernandez-Severino, 28, of New York, were arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine.

Both subjects were released from the Florence County Detention Center Monday on $100,000 surety bonds each.