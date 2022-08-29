FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people are dead after a shooting Sunday evening at a Florence apartment building, authorities said.

It happened at the Sedgefield Apartments on Valparaiso Drive off Second Loop Road, Coroner Keith von Lutcken said.

Police responded about 7 p.m. to the 1300 block of Valparaiso Drive after getting a report of a shooting, Florence Police Capt. Mike Brandt said.

Brandt said a woman died at the scene, and as the situation unfolded, the suspect barricaded himself inside a nearby apartment, where he was later found dead by officers. Authorities have not said how he died.

The Florence Police Department’s Emergency Response Team and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team responded to the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.