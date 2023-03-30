FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A utility worker was treated for stab wounds on Tuesday after being attacked while working near Scranton in Florence County, authorities said.

Deputies were called to the area of North Bethel Road where a man who had been working on a power pole told them he had been stabbed by a man in 20s, who then left the area in a green Mustang, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man told deputies that the other man approached him and asked if he needed help. After the victim told him no and climbed down the pole, he said he was stabbed multiple times, the sheriff’s office said.

The man was treated for stab wounds at a local hospital and released, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact sheriff’s office investigators at 843-665-2121, extension 482, to “Submit-A-Tip” on the department’s free app for iPhone and Android devices. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 888-CRIME-SC. A reward of up to $1,000 could be available.

