FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A traffic stop in Florence County led to deputies finding out a Virginia man allegedly kidnapped his father and was transporting him against his will, deputies said.

According to a news release by the Sheriff’s Department, the incident happened Tuesday at about 11:30 p.m. after deputies assigned to the Criminal Enforcement Unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle speeding 100 miles per hour on Interstate 95.

After an encounter with the driver, deputies said they developed reasonable suspicion of criminal activity and found that an elderly man from Florida was being kidnapped.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Bryan Tomas Bradley, 36, of Virginia is alleged to have kidnapped his father from Florida and was taking him to Virginia.

The kidnapped victim was taken to a Florence area hospital for treatment of a medical issue, according to deputies.

Bradley is being held at the Florence County Detention Center where he awaits extradition to Florida authorities.

“Our CEU deputies are specially trained to recognize the signs of drug and contraband trafficking, human trafficking and other criminal activity on the major highways and Interstates in this county.” Sheriff T.J. Joye stated in a news release. “This is just another example of how this unit protects the public.”