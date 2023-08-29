FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW)— A man wanted in connection to a weekend shooting where a woman was shot at Knight’s Inn on Evans Steet in Florence is now in custody, according to deputies.

Edwin Evander Small, Jr., 35, of Florence was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm, assault and battery of high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon by a violent felon.

Deputies said they located Small in Lugoff and transported him to the Florence County Detention Center.

According to investigators, on Sunday, Small is alleged to have pointed, presented and discharged a firearm into the motel room of a victim and struck another innocent bystander resulting in serious bodily injury.

Investigators further allege that Small is a convicted felon who is prohibited from possessing a firearm. SLED and Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office assisted in Small’s capture, deputies said.

Small is being held at the Florence County Detention Center while awaiting a bond hearing.