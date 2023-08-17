FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies are looking for two suspects caught on surveillance video stealing a church’s lawn mower.

The theft happened at about 10 p.m. on Aug. 11 at the Word of Truth Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ on E. National Cemetery Road, deputies said.

The video shows two suspects walking to the rear of the church and stealing a 60-inch Kubota zero-turn lawn mower. They also tried to steal another mower but were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information is asked to call sheriff’s office investigators at 843-665-2121, extension 80175 or the department’s free “Submit-A-Tip” app for Apple and Android devices.

Tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372, by emailing www.peedeeswanted.com, or by downloading the “P3 Tips” app. Tips can be anonymous.