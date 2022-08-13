FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A funeral procession was held Saturday afternoon in Florence County for a paramedic killed Tuesday night while helping a crash victim on Pamplico Highway.
Paramedic Sara Kinsy Weaver, 32, of Florence, and the motorcyclist she was treating were both killed.
