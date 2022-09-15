FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — West Florence Fire-Rescue ran into out-of-service fire hydrants while fighting a house fire early Thursday morning.

West Florence Fire-Rescue was called at about 4:35 a.m. to a home on Pine Needles Road for the fire, according to the department. Everyone made it out of the home safely, which the department credits to having working fire alarms.

Photos show severe damage to a home and at least two vehicles.

Courtesy: West Florence Fire-Rescue/Facebook

Courtesy: West Florence Fire-Rescue/Facebook

Courtesy: West Florence Fire-Rescue/Facebook

Courtesy: West Florence Fire-Rescue/Facebook

Courtesy: West Florence Fire-Rescue/Facebook

Courtesy: West Florence Fire-Rescue/Facebook

Pine Needles Road remained closed as of 9 a.m., according to the department.

City of Florence, Sardis-Timmonsville, Howe Springs and Darlington County crews all assisted with the fire, according to West Florence Fire-Rescue.