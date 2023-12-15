FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was arrested early Friday morning after allegedly stabbing another woman in the chest with the metal pick from a comb, according to Florence police.

Tecolia Hough was charged with attempted murder and taken to the Florence County Detention Center to await a bond hearing.

Police said they were notified by McLeod Hospital security at about 4:30 a.m. about a woman in the parking lot who had a metal object stuck in her chest. While a medical team helped the woman, investigators talked to her and began trying to determine where the incident happened.

They eventually determined that it happened on East Pine Street and identified Hough as a suspect. She was found near where the incident occurred and detained for questioning.

Police said the woman was stabbed multiple times with what appeared to be a metal pick from a comb similar to a “rat-tail comb.” She was in stable condition.