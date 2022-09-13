FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman who was charged in a crash that resulted in the death of a Florence County paramedic and a motorcyclist is requesting a jury trial, according to online court records.

Jacqueline Williams filed the request for a jury trial on Wednesday, according to records. She’s charged with two counts of reckless homicide.

Williams, 71, is accused of driving through a crash scene in early August, hitting and killing paramedic Sara Weaver and the motorcyclist she was treating, Cedric Gregg, according to officials.

In total, deputies said nine people were injured during the incident. Some were hit by flying debris from the crash, according to deputies.

Dashcam video shows a driver — allegedly Williams — drive around first responders on the wrong side of the road. As crews tend to a motorcyclist, headlights become visible from around a first responder vehicle.

In the video, Gregg is run over, while Weaver is thrown in the air and under another vehicle. The car turns through the shot, hitting two officers before leaving the frame.

After the crash, the video shows first responders rush to help the people who were hit, including a person on a stretcher.

Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said the crash that initially brought first responders to the area was caused when a car turned in front of two motorcyclists.

He said the motorcyclists were traveling at speeds above 100 mph and the driver of that car has not been charged.