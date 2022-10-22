FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A young girl is missing from the 1700 block of West Palmetto Street in Florence County, according to the Florence Police Department.

Ty’anna Briggs was last seen Friday at 11 p.m. on the 1700 block of West Palmetto Street. She was wearing a black jacket, black pants and was carrying a red backpack, police said.

Briggs is 5-foot-3 and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on Briggs’ location is asked to call LCpl. Chatlosh at 843-665-3191 or email jchatlish@cityofflorence.com.