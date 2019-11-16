Florence crews battle structure fire likely sparked by unattended fireplace

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – First responders were on the scene of a structure fire Saturday afternoon in Florence.

Florence fire and police responded to a structure fire on Hunter Street around 4:15 p.m. Saturday, according to a press release from Fire Marshal Chris Johnson.

Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the roof of the structure. Firefighters were able to get the flames under control after about 15 minutes, the release said.

No one was hurt in the ordeal. Fire officials said the cause of the fire was likely an unattended fireplace left burning.