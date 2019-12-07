Florence crews continue work on water main break; issue Boil Water Advisory

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Crews in Florence continue to work on a water main break on Palmetto Street as a Boil Water Advisory is issued to those in the immediate area.

Florence Utilities Director Michael Hemingway told News13 the water main break happened at 1509 West Palmetto Street.

He added customers who live between 1400 West Palmetto Street and 1551 West Palmetto Street are impacted by the Boil Water Advisory.

The break was initially reported to be on a six-inch pipe, but further investigation showed it is on a 12-inch cast-iron main.

The pipe is split in two locations within three feet of each other, according to Hemingway.

The city is now working to remove a five-foot section of the pipe and replace it with two repair claps.

Water service is expected to be restored by 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

