FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence-Darlington Technical College has received a $75,000 donation from McLeod Health to help maintain the school’s nursing program.

“McLeod recognizes the enormous value of the nurse’s contribution in patient care,” Tony Derrick, chief nursing officer for McLeod Regional Medical Center,” said in a news release. “Providing patient advocacy, promotion of a safe environment, participation in shaping health policies and patient education are also key nursing roles.”

Dr. Jermaine Ford, the college’s president, said its partnership with McLeod Health is helping students succeed.

“FDTC’s partnership with McLeod continues to grow, leading to our students having access to a family-sustaining wage with little to no debt leaving FDTC,” Ford said. “We are so thankful for this generous donation from McLeod that will truly benefit our students who are pursuing a nursing career.”

FDTC offers an associate degree in nursing that allows students to prepare for their registered nurse boards in five semesters.

“The relationship and financial support of allied health nursing education is imperative to McLeod and our area,” Derrick said. “With competent nurses as part of the medical team, McLeod is capable of carrying out its mission of providing quality health care for patients in the region.”