FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A new apprenticeship program offered by Florence-Darlington Technical College aims to address an EMT shortage in the Pee Dee.

The school’s Corporate and Workforce Development division recently helped launch the program to train emergency medical technicians, FDTC said in a news release. The 240-hour program will prepare graduates to obtain their national certification.

“Florence-Darlington Technical College is eager to help its local EMT services fill the jobs that will better serve the Pee Dee region,” FDTC President Dr. Jermaine Ford said. “One of the primary goals of the college is to fill the void in local industry so it is our duty to create programs that meet the community’s needs. We are excited about the future of the EMT program.”

Darlington County will launch its EMT apprenticeship program on March 14, and its students will have no out-of-pocket expenses thanks to a U.S. Labor Department awarded to FDTC by Apprenticeship Carolina, a division of the South Carolina Technical College System.

“Darlington County is pleased to have a working partnership with Florence-Darlington Technical College to provide on-the-job training opportunities for individuals working to become Emergency Medical Services technicians,” Darlington County EMS Director Kenny Bowen said. “Through this partnership, individuals will have an opportunity to work with Darlington County EMS as they obtain their EMT certification. This partnership will assist Darlington County EMS to recruit, train and retain certified emergency medical services personnel.”

Medshore Ambulance Service was the first local business to take advantage of EMT apprenticeships with FDTC, the school said. So far, nearly 30 students have been educated through the program.

“We know that EMTs are essential workers, and we are excited that our college is a part of the solution to this critical workforce need,” Lauren Holland, FDTC’s associate vice president of corporate and workforce development, said.

Dr. Mark Roth, vice president of the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology, added: “Our new ambulance simulator is another exciting component of our EMT instruction, and it will greatly enhance this program, and our associated apprenticeships.”

FDTC recently installed a state-of-the-art ambulance simulator in the SIMT to help support the EMT program. It will help students learn how to load people in and out of an ambulance, and it will also help them get used to operating in a tight space during high-stress situations.

For more information, email Michael.Hatfield@fdtc.edu or call FDTC Corporate and Workforce Development at 843-413-2715.