Florence daycare bus driver charged after crash with students on board

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence daycare bus driver was charged after a crash Monday with students on board, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

The crash happened at about 3:45 p.m. in the area of James Jones Avenue and Church Street, Brandt said. One person was taken to the hospital. There were about 25 students on the daycare bus at the time of the crash, but no one on the bus was injured.

The driver of the bus was charged with driving too fast for conditions. News13 is working to learn what daycare the bus is affiliated with.