Florence extends mask requirement, emergency ordinance another 60 days

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence city council members voted unanimously to extend the mask requirement and the city’s emergency ordinance another 60 days.

Mayor Stephen Wukela said Monday night before the vote that DHEC had issued a statement saying municipalities with a mask ordinance have seen a significant decrease in the onset of cases somewhere in the neighborhood of 30 percent, whereas jurisdictions that have not, have seen an increase of 15 percent.

“As onerous as it is, it’s evidently and scientificly effective,” Wukela said. The bill to extend passed without further discussion. City council first approved a mask ordinance on July 2, ratified it on July 13, and the ordinance was set to expire on Sept. 11.

People are required to wear a mask when they enter any organization, establishment, facility or retail businesses that’s open to the public. That includes food service establishments, such as restaurants.

Some exceptions to the ordinance include medical conditions, religious beliefs, children under six, while eating, in private offices/workspaces, and several others.

Those who do not comply could face a $25 fine, and if a business does not comply it could face a $100 fine.

