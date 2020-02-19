Florence family of 3 in need of help after fire damages home

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Disaster-trained volunteers are helping a family of three whose home in Florence was damaged by fire.

The fire broke out at the home at 811 Magnolia Street on Tuesday night. Florence Fire Department crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the roof. Firefighters entered the structure with a 1 3/4 inch pre-connect hose line to extinguish the fire. The fire was under control in about 20 minutes.

The cause of the fire was due to an unattended wood burning stove in the home, according to the Florence Fire Department. There were no injuries to report and Red Cross was called to assist the family.

Red Cross volunteers are helping the family by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, and other essentials, and with comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

The Florence Fire Department reminds everyone to ensure heating sources are away from combustibles and that your home has working smoke alarms. The Florence Fire Department also encourages everyone to change their batteries in their smoke alarms twice a year on Daylight Saving Time.