Florence Family YMCA prepares for membership surge as New Year’s resolutions approach

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — With the new year only days away, Florence Family YMCA CEO Brian New hopes new gym members will make the most of their workouts.

“We like to think that instead of a New Year’s resolution, the YMCA is a New Year’s solution,” New said.

New said the organization usually gains between 300 and 500 new members each January, many of whom quit soon after.

“Sometimes it only takes a month, sometimes it’s three months, so what we try to do is make sure we engage the new members coming in,” New said.

New said the staff will be ready to help new members. He also encourages bringing a friend to make going to the gym easier.

“Make sure that they have someone to talk to if they are having problems or issues just to keep them in that routine,” New said. “Once you have been at it for 12 weeks, it is a habit, it is a routine and people will keep going forever.”

New said it is also important to mix up workouts. If you have spent a lot of time on the exercise bike, it might be worth trying the pool instead. He also warned not to let others’ progress discourage you.

“It’s not about weight loss or making sure that you are keeping up with the guy next to you on the treadmill,” New said. “It is about you and what is a healthy lifestyle for yourself.”

Above all else, New advised not to work too hard in the beginning to avoid getting burnt out.

“My mantra is everything in moderation,” he said. “You don’t come in and start off real hard to begin with. Just some small exercises to start off with. Anything is better than nothing.”