FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Crews from the Florence Fire Department responded to a structure fire caused by lightning Tuesday morning.
Crews responded around 6:52 a.m. to 519 Oleander Drive, the department says. Upon arriving, crews found fire coming from the roof in the back of the structure. Crews were able to contain the fire in about 25 minutes to the attic area.
No injuries were reported.
The Florence Police Department also responded.
Count on News13 for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- MUSC in Florence to offer antibody testing to the community
- Florida mom pleads for return of headstone stolen from infant daughter’s grave
- Florence fire crews respond to structure fire caused by lightning
- Former law enforcement official arrested for assault after trying to steal vehicle, fight with NC deputies
- Former NC teaching assistant accused of sex acts with student facing additional charges