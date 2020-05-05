Florence fire crews respond to structure fire caused by lightning

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Crews from the Florence Fire Department responded to a structure fire caused by lightning Tuesday morning.

Crews responded around 6:52 a.m. to 519 Oleander Drive, the department says. Upon arriving, crews found fire coming from the roof in the back of the structure. Crews were able to contain the fire in about 25 minutes to the attic area.

No injuries were reported.

The Florence Police Department also responded.

