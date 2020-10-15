Florence firefighters save puppy from house fire

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence firefighters saved a puppy from a house fire Wednesday evening, according to Fire Marshal Chris Johnson.

Johnson said crews were called to the 500 block of Tigen Alley just before 8 p.m. When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke was visible.

Firefighters were able to rescue the family puppy from the house and used a pet oxygen mask to revive it. No injuries were reported.

Johnson said the fire was under control in 15 minutes and the cause was ruled accidental.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.