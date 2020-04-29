Florence Flea Market reopens

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Flea Market reopened for business since Governor McMaster gave the okay for certain nonessential businesses to open. Everyone was smiling happy knowing that business is back open and running. The flea market staff is making sure everyone is taking necessary safety precautions.

Florence Flea Market posted this on their on Facebook:

“We are so excited to be opening Saturday and Sunday!!! The weather is going to be fabulous with LOTS of sun!!!!!!! the temps are 81 on Saturday and 79 on Sunday.. Come on out enjoy the fresh air and sunshine while shopping for great deals!!! PLEASE remember.. Social Distancing, do not come if you feel sick..Be responsible we will be wearing our mask.. and keeping the bathrooms, ATM and office clean Questions call us 843-667-9585 “Sunlight helps build up your immune system. White blood cells increase with sun exposure. These cells play a major role in defending the body against infections.”

Betsy Dunaway, Florence Flea Market manager, says she was heartbroken when they had to shutdown, but happy that people have their jobs back.

“I was really sad for the people that I knew that depended on this for their income but yet I didn’t want people to get sick so we had to do our part and we have done our part in social distancing,” says Dunaway.

Staff members ask that if you do come out to the flea market that you stay protected by using hand sanitizer, wear masks and even gloves.