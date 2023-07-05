FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Pee Dee Youth Day Initiative is coming to Florence on Saturday and will be held at the Barnes Street Activity Center.

A city of Florence official said their mission this year is to focus on the future.

The event aims to help youth development through mentoring, career readiness and other activities. It was first created by Reverend Marin Hemingway in Marion and was known as the Marion Youth Day.

Now, with the help of Florence Mayor’s youth initiative, the program has expanded to the Pee Dee Youth Day Initiative and will include Marion, Florence, Darlington and Lake City.

“It encouraged me to say, ‘why not take it further instead of just Marion County?'” Hemingway said. “And now, what we’re planning to do is bring all the cities and counties and communities, business owners, religious leaders, and everyone. Especially our civic leaders, to come out and support our youth because they are our future.”

Speaking of the future, the theme of this year’s youth day is “focus on the future.”

Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin said there is no age limit.

“We’re not putting a number on it,” she said. “Because if we can get that young child who’s maybe even in kindergarten to see a firefighter, to see law enforcement, to see medical fields . . . they can envision what they want to do in the future.”

The youth day will have activities and food, including a “let’s make a deal” gameshow where attendees can win prizes. Ervin said an event like this will answer the needs of the community.

“I was asked a question by some business leaders. ‘What could they do to help decrease the criminal activity amongst young people?'” Ervin said. “And I posed the answer to them was to come together to support opportunities for the young in the Pee Dee area. This day is an opportunity.”

The Pee Dee Youth Day will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday. It will have free backpacks and school supplies while materials last.