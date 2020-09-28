Florence Humane Society reports shelter is at a crisis point, seeks donations of all kind

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Staff with the Florence Area Humane Society is reporting the shelter is at a crisis point with all kennels full and animals housed in the hallways.

“All kennels are full, we are having to place dogs and cats/ kittens in small cages in our hallways. We are losing kittens,” staff with the organization posted on Facebook. “We are at crisis point!”

The Jayne H. Boswell Animal Shelter’s veterinary costs are shooting through the roof, according to the post. The shelter is asking for donations of many kind. “If you can help in any way, adopt, offer to foster (fill in foster profile online), donate, volunteer, or simply pass our posts to your fb friends…..everything helps.”

The shelter also is in need of used towels, “especially towels!” , sheets, and fleece blankets. “Colder weather is coming and we need to keep our furbabies warm.”

You can donate any used bedding/ towels or dog/ cat food (Purina chow is their usual diet), wet kitten food at a drop off between noon and 4 p.m. Tuesday thru Saturday.