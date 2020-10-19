Florence lifts boil water advisory

Pee Dee
Posted: / Updated:
boil water_1523210979888.PNG.jpg

FLORENCE, SC, (WBTW) — The city of Florence has lifted a boil water advisory that went into effect Sunday after bacterial samples were taken and tested on Monday afternoon.

“The results of this sampling indicate that the system is safe to use for drinking and cooking purposes,” a press release from the city reads. 

The order impacted those who lived within the 1700 block of Otis Way. The precautionary order was issued after a water main break caused customers in the area to experience a loss of water pressure. 

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories