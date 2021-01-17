Florence man dies at Agusta Burn Center after house fire

An ambulance speeds through traffic in a file image. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Florence man died as the result of a house fire that apparently started by grease in the kitchen, according to the coroner.

Marcus Nobles, 65, was initially taken to a local hospital Friday night where he was stabilized before being transported to the Augusts Burn Center in Georgia. However, Nobles died from his injuries on Saturday at the burn center.

A preliminary investigation indicates the probable cause of the incident was a grease fire in the kitchen, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

Nobles will be autopsied at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

No additional details are available at this time.