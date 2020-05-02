FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Florence man has died following a wreck in April, according to county officials.
James Kipp, 60, of Florence, has died of injuries sustained in the incident, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken announced Saturday.
The coroner said Kipp was the operator of a tractor that was struck by another vehicle from the rear April 16. The incident happened around 4 p.m. on East Palmetto Street in Florence.
The incident is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Count on News13 for updates.
Latest Headlines
- HCFR responded to 615 calls in April dispatched as having ‘possible COVID-19 symptoms involved’
- HCFR responds to Saturday morning house fire
- Robeson County authorities investigate after 20-year-old woman is found dead in field
- Florence man dies following wreck in April, coroner says
- Warmer weather on the way