Florence man dies following wreck in April, coroner says

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Florence man has died following a wreck in April, according to county officials.

James Kipp, 60, of Florence, has died of injuries sustained in the incident, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken announced Saturday.

The coroner said Kipp was the operator of a tractor that was struck by another vehicle from the rear April 16. The incident happened around 4 p.m. on East Palmetto Street in Florence.

The incident is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Count on News13 for updates.

