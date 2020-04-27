Florence man killed in motorcycle crash in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A Florence man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Sumter County.

Eric Blue, 30, of Florence, was killed in the crash, according to the Sumter County Coroner’s Office. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Broad Street.

The Sumter County Coroner’s Office said Blue was the driver of the motorcycle, was ejected and wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

An autopsy will be performed on Tuesday morning at The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) in Charleston.

The SC Highway Patrol and the SCCO is investigating.

