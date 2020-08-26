Florence man wins $125,000 on $5 scratch-off card

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Florence man said he couldn’t get a good night’s sleep after scratching off a $125,000 lottery win.

The winner says he was sitting in his car, parked outside the Ken’s Corner convenience store on Pamplico Highway in Florence, when he revealed a top prize win on a $5 Money Mayhem ticket he’d bought inside.

“I thought this can’t be right,” he said, when two numbers matched for a six-figure payday.

The winner told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that he buckled up and drove home to try to relax but didn’t get much sleep that night. After cashing in his winning ticket, he says he can relax.

“I’m taking a vacation,” he said.

Ken’s Corner in Florence received a commission of $1,250 for selling the claimed ticket.

Three top prizes of $125,000 remain in the ($5) Money Mayhem game at odds of 1 in 660,000.