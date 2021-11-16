Florence man wins $300K from scratch-off ticket

South Carolina Education Lottery scatch-off lottery tickets are displayed on the counter at the Exxon Station on Blossom Street Thursday, Dec. 29, 2005, in Columbia, S.C. A Charleston County man filed a lawsuit against the state lottery for fraud, claiming unethical advertising caused him to buy scratch-off lottery tickets for prizes already won by someone else. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain)

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man decided to play a scratch off ticket during his break, and because of it he is now $300,000 richer.

“I didn’t believe it,” he told lottery officials, after cashing in his prize.

The winner says he’ll keep working, but his retirement date is coming sooner than expected. He paid $10 for the ticket at the AA Food Store on TV Road in Florence.

“I’m putting the money away for more comfortable living,” he said.

The AA Food Store in Florence will receive a $3,000 commission for selling the claimed ticket.