Florence man with autism and history of seizures reported missing

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A 36-year-old man with autism and a history of seizures is missing from Florence.

The Florence Police Department is seeking assistance in locating Brandon Scott Cameron. He was last seen leaving a waiting room at McLeod Hospital on Cheves Street at 11 pm on Wednesday.

Cameron is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs about 160 pounds. He has red hair and

a light beard. He was last seen wearing cowboy / western-style clothing and a white cowboy hat.



Anyone with information on Cameron’s whereabouts is asked to contact Cpl. Sieban of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or esieban@cityofflorence.com.