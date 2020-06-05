Florence mayor endorses Myers-Ervin as successor in Tuesday’s primary election

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The mayor of Florence has endorsed a candidate in Tuesday’s primary election as his successor.

Mayor Stephen Wukela on Friday announced his endorsement of candidate Teresa Myers-Ervin as the next mayor of the city.

Three Democrats are vying for the Democratic nomination on Tuesday. They are Myers-Ervin, George D. Jebaily and Barry S. McFadden. One Republican candidate is running unopposed in the primary, Bryan Braddock.

“As a critical member of the coalition that has advanced Florence over the last decade, Teresa has never been given to pandering or empty gestures, but has worked diligently to achieve result rather than acclaim,” Wukela said. “She is practical, seeks compromise, and does not enter conflict lightly; nor do others rush to quarrel with her.”

Wukela sent his endorsement in this letter: