Florence Motor Speedway hosts local business appreciation night despite racing-tire shortage

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW)– Florence Motor Speedway hosted a local business appreciation night Saturday. Organizers said they were happy the event came together in spite of a racing tire shortage.

“Local businesses now with as crazy and high demand everything has been, we wanted to be a part of the chance for them to maybe sit down, have a beer, watch some racing and just take their minds off it for a little while,” promoter Steve Zacharias said. He said he was worried the gas shortage might affect the race and was relieved that it was mostly resolved by race weekend. Then he encountered a different problem.

“We’re seeing a shortage right now in petroleum I guess to build tires, so we’re fighting off a tire shortage,” Zacharias said, “I usually order between a hundred 50 and 200 tires just for the race tonight.”

His supplier limited him to 40 tires instead. Thanks to help from his family, he was able to secure enough tires to get by.

“My father-in-law, I’m very thankful that he drove from Daytona Beach, Florida, to over to Clearwater Florida to Showtime Speedway,” Zacharias said, “Then up here with a U-haul trailer and his pickup truck just to help us out.”

He was able to bring them an additional 70 tires. Zacharias said he now has enough tires for their next three events.

“If you’ve got a will, there’s a way,” Zacharias said, “So we just put our head down and said alright, we got a problem, let’s figure out how to resolve it.” He called the shortage a unique situation and said he was happy racers and fans were able to come out for a good time.