Florence One Schools board approves changes to calendar for 2020-21 school year

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The school board for Florence One Schools approved changes to the calendar for the 2020-21 school year.

The approval was made during Thursday’s school board meeting, according to Pam Little McDaniel, public information officer for the district.

According to the calendar, the first day for students will be August 3. The last day of school for students will be June 2, 2021.

Students will have no school/breaks on the following dates:

September 7: Labor Day

October 5-9: fall break

November 3: Election Day

November 23-27: Thanksgiving holiday

December 21- January 4: Winter break/holidays and New Year’s

January 18: Martin Luther King Day

February 15: President’s Day

March 29- April 9: spring break and Easter holiday

May 31: Memorial Day

The following days are listed on the calendar as teacher workdays:

July 27-31

January 4

March 15

June 3-4

The end of school quarters/semesters are listed as:

First quarter: October 2

Second quarter/first semester: December 18

Third quarter: March 12

Fourth quarter/end of the year: June 2

Interim reports and report cards will be released on the following days:

September 2: interim reports

October 16: report cards

November 13: interim reports

January 11: report cards

February 5: interim reports

March 19: report cards

April 29: interim reports

Parent-teacher conferences are listed for:

October 22

February 12

High school graduations will be held on:

June 2: West Florence High School

June 3: Wilson High School

June 4: South Florence High School

