Florence One Schools board approves changes to calendar for 2020-21 school year

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The school board for Florence One Schools approved changes to the calendar for the 2020-21 school year.
The approval was made during Thursday’s school board meeting, according to Pam Little McDaniel, public information officer for the district.
According to the calendar, the first day for students will be August 3. The last day of school for students will be June 2, 2021.
Students will have no school/breaks on the following dates:
- September 7: Labor Day
- October 5-9: fall break
- November 3: Election Day
- November 23-27: Thanksgiving holiday
- December 21- January 4: Winter break/holidays and New Year’s
- January 18: Martin Luther King Day
- February 15: President’s Day
- March 29- April 9: spring break and Easter holiday
- May 31: Memorial Day
The following days are listed on the calendar as teacher workdays:
- July 27-31
- January 4
- March 15
- June 3-4
The end of school quarters/semesters are listed as:
- First quarter: October 2
- Second quarter/first semester: December 18
- Third quarter: March 12
- Fourth quarter/end of the year: June 2
Interim reports and report cards will be released on the following days:
- September 2: interim reports
- October 16: report cards
- November 13: interim reports
- January 11: report cards
- February 5: interim reports
- March 19: report cards
- April 29: interim reports
Parent-teacher conferences are listed for:
- October 22
- February 12
High school graduations will be held on:
- June 2: West Florence High School
- June 3: Wilson High School
- June 4: South Florence High School
