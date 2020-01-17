Florence One Schools board approves plan to close career center

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence One Schools’ board has approved a plan to close the district’s career center.

The school board voted 4-3 Thursday night to approve the plan. One board member was absent from the vote.

News13’s Chris Spiker was at the meeting as the board discussed the future of the career center for more than four hours.

Florence One Schools could move many of its career center programs to Florence-Darlington Technical College, creating the Advantage Academy.

Superintendent Dr. Richard O’Malley says high school students will be able to take the same courses at the Advantage Academy.

Some parents said the move would hurt students not interested in college. Read more about what parents had to say here.

The school board will still need to approve an agreement with FDTC before the move could officially happen.

